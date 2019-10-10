Stars grace first ever ‘Gawad Aguinaldo’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Stars from the Kapamilya and Kapuso networks graced the first ever Gawad Aguinaldo celebration in Kawit, Cavite in recognition of the province’s modern day heroes – the outstanding teachers who have shown exemplary dedication to their profession and love for their students.

Kawit Mayor Angelo Emilio Aguinaldo, together with celebrities Rayver Cruz, Cacai Bautita and Kris Bernal, led the joyful night of praise and awards for the Gurong Kawiteno in line with the celebration of World Teachers Day of the Municipality of Kawit.

The six outstanding teacher-awardees were Marvin Jay Ignacio Maming of Emilliano Tria Tirona Memorial National High School; Ederlyn Pel-Algonajota of Binakayan National High School; Cindy Mae Suarez of Binakayan Elementary School; Willie Claudio O. Endaya of Gahak Elementary School; Judilyn Tiva of Aguinaldo Elementary School; and Sheilaver C. Mangune of Potol Sta. Isabel Elementary School.

Mayor Aguinaldo and his Sangguniang Bayan wanted to give importance to the Gurong Kawiteno and take pride in them.

“Our municipality is not just beaming with history and culture. Our great heritage stems not just from our heroic ancestors who hailed from Kawit but also from the modern-day educators who share the same love for the country and its people,” he said.

The Program was hosted by local talents Ganiel Krishnan and Nico Locco.

comments