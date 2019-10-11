Cone extols JMF’s basketball IQ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gilas Pilipinas resumed its preparation for the 30th Southeast Asian Games with a complete attendance as June Mar Fajardo finally showed up in Thursday’s session at the Meralco Gym.

Fajardo took part in the practice that coach Tim Cone shortened to 90 minutes after missing the start of SEA Games training last Sept. 30 to attend to some personal matters.

“It was great to see June Mar. He just makes the team look different. He makes everything look different out there,” said Cone.

“I didn’t have to instruct him one thing. All he did was watch what everyone was doing and he picked it up just like that. His basketball IQ is off the charts. It’s amazing. He’s fun to be around.”

Ginebra’s Joe Devance, a part of the SEAG coaching staff, also made his first appearance, giving players a different perspective of Cone’s system.

Cone decided to skip from the usual two-hour practice with several players fresh from PBA duties the other night and a few others scheduled to play this weekend.

The Thursday practice came in order for players and coaches who took part in the recent PBA series in Dubai time to recharge their batteries from the grueling trip.

Gilas resumes its usual Monday practice next week. (Jonas Terrado)

comments