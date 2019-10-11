Eleazar named PNP’s No.4 man

The scheduled retirement of the number two man of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday has triggered a major reshuffle in the key positions of the police organization.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar was appointed as the chief directorial staff, the fourth highest position in the PNP.

Replacing Eleazar as chief of the National Capital Region Command (NCRPO) is Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, current director of the Central Visayas regional police.

“The new designations will take effect October 12 (Saturday),” said PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

Banac said the revamp was caused by the retirement of Lt. Gen. Fernando Mendez, the number two man of the PNP being the deputy chief for administration.

Mendez is set to reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Friday.

The retirement of Mendez will automatically move up Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as his replacement.

Gamboa’s position as number three man, or the deputy chief for operations, will be taken over by Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the former TCDS.

Mendez, Gamboa and Cascolan are all members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1986, along with PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde.

Eleazar and Sinas are from PMA Class 1987.

The appointment of Eleazar will earn him his third star since the position is a three-star rank.

His mistah, Sinas, is also expected to get his second star as NCRPO chief.

The PNP leadership is yet to name Sinas’ replacement. (Aaron Recuenco)

