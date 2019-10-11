Every kingdom divided against itself will be laid waste

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel: Lk 11:15-26

WHEN Je­sus had driven out a de­mon, some of the crowd said, “By the power of Beelzebul, the prince of demons, he drives out de­mons.” Others, to test him, asked him for a sign from heaven. But he knew their thoughts and said to them, “Every king­dom divided against itself will be laid waste and house will fall against house. And if Satan is divided against himself, how will his kingdom stand? For you say that it is by Beelzebul that I drive out demons. If I, then, drive out demons by Beelzebul, by whom do your own people drive them out? Therefore they will be your judges. But if it is by the finger of God that I drive out demons, then the Kingdom of God has come upon you. When a strong man fully armed guards his palace, his possessions are safe. But when one stronger than he attacks and overcomes him, he takes away the armor on which he relied and distributes the spoils. Whoever is not with me is against me, and whoever does not gather with me scatters.

“When an unclean spirit goes out of someone, it roams through arid regions searching for rest but, finding none, it says, ‘I shall return to my home from which I came.’ But upon returning, it finds it swept clean and put in order. Then it goes and brings back seven other spirits more wicked than itself who move in and dwell there, and the last condition of that person is worse than the first.”

* * *

Jesus utters this simple wisdom saying when he is accused of casting out demons in Beelzebul’s name. This is a serious, blasphemous accusation.

Jesus comes from God. The Father af­firms him as his Son. In his mission, the Spirit of the Lord is upon him. He cannot be accused of compromising or work­ing with the devil. He overcame all the temptations in the desert, not giving the devil an inch.

Jesus’ household will never fail because with him, it is on the side of God and does not compromise with the devil. God is bent on liberating everyone from the clutches of the evil one.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments