Letran back in NCAA semis; Lyceum wins

Letran overpowered University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 88-69, and booked a return trip to the Final Four yesterday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Jerrick Balanza and Christian Balagasay, who were part of the 2015 team that made an improbable run to the championship, led the Knights with 18 points.

Letran’s win improved its record to 11-6, but still needs to win its last assignment for a better position

Ato Ular, who will make his first Final Four stint after toiling for two years in Team B, also shone with a double-double effort of 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Edgar Charcos and Jielo Razon scored 15 points apiece for the Altas, who fell to 5-11.

“Yung team, napi-peak na going to the Final Four. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na,” said Letran coach Bonnie Tan.

In the juniors division, LPU moved closer to securing a twice-to-beat Final Four incentive with a narrow 70-69 victory over JRU, while also-ran Perpetual Help eliminated Letran in the Final Four race with a 81-77 win.

Later, Lyceum of the Philippines University sealed its No. 2 ranking in the post-season with a 77-64 romp of also-ran Jose Rizal University.

Jaycee Marcelino paced the Pirates with 23 points while Cameroon’s Mike Nzeusseu added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Now at 13-4, up next for LPU is defending champion San Beda in a rematch of last year’s Finals on Thursday. The Pirates hope to derail the Red Lions’ bid of advancing to the championship round outright with a victory.

The scores:

First Game

LETRAN 88 — Balanza 18, Balagasay 18, Ular 17, Yu 14, Batiller 6, Caralipio 6, Ambohot 3, Mina 3, Reyson 2, Muyang 1, Pambid 0, Guarino 0, Javillonar 0, Sangalang 0.

PERPETUAL (69) — Charcos 15, Razon 15, Peralta 13, Aurin 11, Adamos 10, Guissani 5, Barasi 0, Tamayo 0, Martel 0, Cuevas 0, Lanoy 0, Sevilla 0, Lucero 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 50-30, 68-53, 88-69

Second Game

LPU 77 — JC. Marcelino 23, Nzeusseu 15, Tansingco 10, Caduyac 9, David 6, Santos 6, JV. Marcelino 5, Ibañez 3, Navarro 0, Yong 0, Remulla 0.

JRU 64 — Delos Santos 19, Aguilar 16, Miranda 10, Dela Rosa 9, Amores 6, Dionisio 2, Vasquez 2, Arenal 0, Jungco 0.

Quarters: 15-14, 43-33, 57-47, 77-64

