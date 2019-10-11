Sight for sore eyes

ALICE Dixson is back.

The seemingly ageless actress is returning to showbiz after a long hiatus, doing so via the GMAafternoon prime series, “Madrasta.”

It is her first project for the network after four long years.

Announcing Alice’s comeback via Instagram is “Madrasta” actress Gladys Reyes.

Posting a photo of her with Dixson, she wrote, “We can feel it.. we’re not alone! With Ms. @alicedixson and the photo bombers @juanchotrivino and @pepitacurtis. Watch out for this fabulous scene in Madrasta.”

Gladys also posted another set of photos of her and Alice with “Madrasta” cast members Arra San Agustin, Juancho Triviño and Phytos Ramirez.

Meanwhile, Kapuso PRGirl unveiled photos of Alice’s scenes with “Madrasta” lead stars Juancho and Arra.

“Ano kaya ang gagampanan ni Alice Dixson sa buhay ng ating mga bida sa #Madrasta?” Kapuso PRGirl wrote in the caption. (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

