MANY deem Drew Arellano lucky having secured a lasting gig via his namesake show “Biyahe Ni Drew.”

The awarded TV host couldn’t agree more.

“I feel very much the same inasmuch as the show doesn’t feel like work at all. In fact, it could actually be the best job in the world. It has allowed me so many memorable adventures, ex­ploring the country and beyond,” Drew said.

Indeed, for several years now, “Biyahe ni Drew” has consistently been bringing viewers to some of the more exotic locales in the country, with Drew and company going to great lengths featuring rarely seen splendor.

They have since visited vari­ous other destinations across the globe including Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Brunei, Ma­laysia, Hong Kong, Africa, Israel and Jordan.

“I cannot name one favorite destination, I love them all,” re­lated Drew.

He went on to credit the pro­duction team for always coming up with something new and excit­ing for the show. “Parang hindi kami nauubusan ng destination and I credit my team for that. I love them. It’s a fine group of people. I think anyone can produce a travel show but not everyone can have my team. Our chemistry is pretty solid.”

Now, he is also hosting the educa­tional show “AHA!”

“Well, I’m a father now as you know, and I love it that ‘AHA!’ is mar­keted towards parents and their kids. It is all about having fun in learning and I think it is quite effective, too.”

Among other things, “AHA!” delves into the science behind everyday things through the help of credible experts.

It makes sure viewers find fun in learning using stimulating anima­tions.

Drew will continue his journey as Kapuso having renewed his contract with the network just recently.

“It’s a no-brainer, really,” Drew said of his decision. “I share a lot of history with GMA7. I met my wife here, of course, dito na ako nagkapamilya, nagkaanak, actu­ally, dito na ako tumanda!”

Present during the signing were GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, Senior Vice Presi­dent for News and Public Af­fairs Marissa L. Flores, First Vice President for Public Af­fairs Nessa Valdellon, and Asian Artists Agency repre­sentative Rowena Salido.

Vice President for Corporate Af­fairs and Communications Angela Javier Cruz, Senior AVP for Public Affairs Neil Gumban, Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs Jaileen Jimeno, “Biyahe ni Drew” Pro­gram Manager Karen Lumbo, and “AHA!” Program Manager Mildred Ablanque-Irum were also present.

Atty. Gozon only had good things to say about Drew who has been a loyal Kapuso for 14 years: “Yung andito siya sa atin for 14 years is well-appre­ciated. Isa siya sa magagaling nating talents sa Public Af­fairs. At tayo na­man ay talagang galak na galak na pinili na naman niyang manatili sa ating istasyon.” (NEIL RAMOS)

