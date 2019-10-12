Bettor wins P244.9-million Ultra Lotto jackpot

The P244.9-million jackpot of Ultra Lotto 6/58 was bagged by a lone bettor during Friday night’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning combination, according to PCSO, was 55- 16- 17- 09- 52- 20. It had a total jackpot of P244, 927, 422. 40.

Meanwhile, there were 13 consolation prize winners who will each get P131, 960, as they came a digit close to bagging the whopping jackpot.

The jackpot will be subjected to 20 percent tax in accordance with the TRAIN Law.

Therefore, the government will get P48, 985, 484. 48 from the P244.9-million jackpot of Ultra Lotto 6/58.

To claim the jackpot, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present two IDs so he/ she could get a cheque. He/She should also his/her ticket.

All lotto draws are being aired live every 9 p.m. at PTV 4. Lotto 6/42 draw is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; Super Lotto 6/49 draw is every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday; Mega Lotto 6/45 is every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Grand Lotto 6/55 draw is every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; and Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw is every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. (Jel Santos)

