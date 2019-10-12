Fair weather in PH as ‘Hagibis’ moves away

Fair weather apart from thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening may prevail in the country this weekend as the typhoon with international name “Hagibis” further moved away from the country yesterday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Hagibis was estimated at 1,895 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon or outside the country’s area of responsibility yesterday morning.

The trough or tail of Hagibis which earlier brought some rains over the Philippines may no longer affect the country as the typhoon moved closer to Japan.

The northeasterly surface wind flow will be the prevailing winds over Luzon, Mendoza said.

Luzon and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers from localized thunderstorms.

Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the convergence of northwesterly and southwesterly winds.

Mendoza warned that severe thunderstorm activity could occur in the afternoon or evening and may cause flash floods in low-lying areas or landslides in mountainous regions.

He noted that a gale warning remains in effect over the coasts of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Central Luzon due to rough seas triggered by strong winds originating from the northeast.

Fishing boats and other small sea craft were advised not to set sail while larger sea vessels were warned against big waves.

Meanwhile, slight to moderate seas may persist in the rest of the country.

Tomorrow until Wednesday, PAGASA said Batanes, Apayao, and Cagayan may experience light rains due to the sudden surge of northeasterly surface wind flow over the extreme Northern Luzon area. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

