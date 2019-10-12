Murder case filed vs ‘drug queen’

Police have filed a murder case against the alleged “drug queen” of Metro Manila, Guia Gomez Castro, in connection with the death of a rookie policeman in 2011.

Police Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the Chief Directorial Staff of the Philippine National Police, said that the filing of the case is a proof that drug syndicates are also involved in the deaths of some “ninja” cops or policemen involved in the recycling of illegal seized in anti-drug operations.

“Castro was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Police Patrolman Roderick Valencia in 2011,” said Eleazar.

According to Eleazar, Castro ordered a hit on Valencia after he failed to remit the profit for illegal drugs transactions.

A case of murder has been referred to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Eleazar said they were able to build a case against Castro with the help of a witness who said that R50,000 was paid for the killing of Valencia.

“A witness was instructed by Guia Castro to hire a gunman for the contract to neutralize Valencia for failure to remit huge amount from drug deals he owed from the drug queen,” said Eleazar.

The witness, according to Eleazar, is currently detained for a drug case.

“The gunman was allegedly neutralized also by the cohorts of the drug queen but it was not established when and how,” said Eleazar. “Separately, cases in violation of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against the drug queen and her cohorts,” he added.

Gomez, an elected barangay captain in Sampaloc Manila, has been in hiding since last year.

She is currently hiding in the United States with her husband and an.ex-cop brother who were also both tagged as involved in the illegal drugs trade. (Aaron Recuenco)

