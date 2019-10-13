10 injured in Cavite road collision

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, Imus City, Cavite – At least 10 persons were injured when a mini-bus collided head-on with a motorcycle driven by a woman in Kawit, this province, over the weekend.

A report from the Cavite Police Provincial Office said that the injured were all brought by the Kawit municipal rescue team to Divine Grace Hospital in General Trias City, Cavite.

The injured were identified as Sheila May Tenedero, 24, driver of the motorcycle and resident of Barangay Gahak, Kawit; and her minor back rider Criselle; and bus passengers Ian Aligado Ridgely, 37, and relative Rosemarie Torres Ridgely, 44, both of Salcedo 1, Noveleta, Cavite; minor Aian, Jericho Gonzales Purificacion, 27, of Sta. Cruz, Cavite City, Cavite; minor Aiyesha, Raquel Ilaw Moldes, 20, of Dulong Pader 7, Barangay Samala-Marquez, Kawit; Rachel Serapin sela Cruz, 20, also of Samala-Marquez, and Charissee Remorca dela Cruz, 33, of Barangay Panamitan, Kawit.

Police Staff Sgt. Nelvin Santos Trajico, case investigator, reported that Tenedero’s motorcycle was on the lane leading to Manila when it was accidentally hit by the Isuzu rebuilt baby bus (with license plates DXN-641) driven by Julio Padua Nicolas, 62, which was on the lane for Noveleta, Cavite.

Police are readying a charge of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple injuries against Nicolas.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old man was injured when he was accidentally hit by a car driven by a woman also in Kawit. (Anthony Giron)

