Palace congratulates Yulo for winning gold in Germany

Malacañang on Sunday congratulated Carlos Yulo for winning a historic gold medal at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

“The Palace congratulates Carlos Edriel Yulo for making a historic win for the Philippines after securing the country’s first ever world artistic gymnastics gold in the men’s floor exercise yesterday (Saturday) in Germany,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

“The Filipino people are certainly proud of this impressive win, which qualified the young Carlos to the Olympics 2020 in Japan,” he added.

“Mabuhay ang Pilipinas. Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino.”

The Presidential Communications Operations Office saluted Yulo’s determination which allowed the country to bag its first gold in the event.

He expressed optimism about what Yulo will show the world at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We at the PCOO salute the talent and determination to succeed displayed by Carlos Yulo with his gold medal win at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said.

“Not only has he done the sport of gymnastics in the Philippines proud, Yulo has also done his country proud by being the first Filipino to win a gold medal in the event,” he added.

“It is truly a historic event and we celebrate Yulo’s win with all our fellow Filipinos. We expect great things from this talented young man at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.” (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

