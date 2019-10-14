Bo’s UAAP ban reduced to two games

The UAAP is reducing the three-game suspension on University of the Philippines coach Bo Perasol to two games, league sources said on Monday.

The development now allows Perasol to call the shots when the Maroons go up against the University of Santo Tomas Tigers on Wednesday as they aim to bolster their Final Four campaign.

The Maroons are currently at second with 6-3 behind early semifinalist Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Perasol has served his suspension in UP’s match against Far Eastern University, where the Maroons lost in overtime, 82-79, and University of the East, where they won, 78-75.

Perasol was given a three-game ban following his outburst in UP’s first-round match against Ateneo last Sept. 29 that resulted to his ejection.

UP appealed to downgrade the punishment but was earlier denied.

This time, the reduction of the suspension came after a meeting between Perasol and UAAP basketball commissioner Jensen Ilagan last Saturday, where the former expressed his sincerest apologies to the league and to referee Jaime Rivano.

“Last Saturday was the first time our office heard directly from Coach Bo and we appreciate his sincerity and evident humility in expressing his regret regarding the incident,” Ilagan said.

Perasol said apologizing was the easier part.

“I’m not only who will insist justifying any wrong I’ve done. It doesn’t change a lot as far as our preparations are concerned as I was with the team all the time except in the game venue,” he said.

“Coach Ricky Dandan and my staff had done a tremendous job in my absence on the court. I have to commend my players, too, as they have responded very positively all through this ordeal.” (Kristel Satumbaga)

