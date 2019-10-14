CEU, Olivarez reach Final 4; Diliman still undefeated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Centro Escolar University squeaked past Technological Institute of the Philippines, 63-61, and booked a semifinal berth in the PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League at the Olivarez College gym yesterday in Parañaque City.

The Scorpions recovered from a 60-57 deficit with 1:33 left after draining six straight points and the Engineers never recovered.

The win improved CEU to 6-3 and towed Olivarez College to the next phase with its 6-2 record.

Defending champion Diliman College extended its winning streak to 9 games with an 87-60 drubbing of Lyceum-Batangas.

Kevine Gandjeto and Johnnel Rey Bauzon presided over Diliman’s big second quarter attack to remain undefeated in the second phase of the elims.

Maodo Diouf erupted for 18 points aside from grabbing 21 rebounds for the Scorpions while Eric Tuadles chipped in 13 points.

TIP dropped to 2-7.

Meantime, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas kept alive its semis hopes by blasting National College of Business and Arts, 127-77, in the first game.

Seven players scored in double figures with Sandee Diez leading the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Dolphins hiked their tally to 3-5.

Lucien Mulamba fired 17 points and nine rebounds, and Laurents Paluoja and Carl Jasper Morillo added 14 points for PCU.

The Dolphins were so dominant they took an imposing 65-27 lead at the half.

Paluoja and Morillo also merged for seven boards, 11 assists and six steals.

The Dolphins even led as many as 57 points, 93-58, with 1:28 left in the third quarter on a jumper from Diez.

Zahui Yousseff chipped in 11 points and six rebounds for PCU-D.

The Dophins, however, need to hurdle last their two games – against Olivarez College on Thursday and University of Batangas next week to forge a playoff for the last semis berth.

comments