Netizens bash Regine Velasquez

REGINE Velasquez was forced to apologize with some netizens complaining about a comment she made in a vlog comparing the smell of her bag to the former dumpsite in Payatas, Quezon City.

She said, “Ka-amoy ‘yong bag ko ang Payatas” recalling a past visit to the place for a documentary.

The singer seemed amused about the whole thing even to encourage her son Nate to smell the bag too if only to confirm the smell.

Following the barrage of complaints, she tweeted: “I would like to sincerely apologize to the people of Payatas for my insensitive comment. It was not intentional and I should be more careful with the things I say.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

