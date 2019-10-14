PNP chief Albayalde resigns; Gamboa named OIC

General Oscar Albayalde has relinquished his post as the chief of the 190,000-strong Philippine National Police (PNP) amid the controversy hounding him over drug recycling issue.

“After careful thought and deliberation, I have come to the decision to relinquish my post as Chief PNP effective today (Monday) and go on a non-duty status,” said Albayalde in a statement.

“I have submitted my letter of intent to Interior Secretary (Eduardo) Ano which he accepted and favorably endorsed to the President,” he added.

Albayalde is supposed set to retire on November 8, the day he will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56.

With Albayalde’s decision to, the number two man in the organization, Lt. Gen. Gamboa, will be the Officer-In-Charge of the PNP until such time that President Duterte appoints his successor, according to Año.

Sources said that Albayalde has expressed intention to go on a non-duty status after the last Senate investigation last week wherein retired police general Rudy Lacadin said that Albayalde called him up and told him that he got little from the controversial Pampanga drug raid. Ano confirmed this.

“He had been contemplating on that move since last week. He wrote a letter to the President and he formally submitted the letter to me last Saturday,” said Ano.

“And I sent it to the President and it was accepted by the President so today is the day that he relinquishes his post as Chief PNP,” he added.

The Chief PNP has been at the center of the controversy in the past few weeks over allegations that he benefitted from the alleged recycling of more than 160 kilos of shabu of 13 of his men while he was still the provincial director of Pampanga in November 29, 2013.

There was also an allegation that his men took P10 million from the house of suspected drug lord Johnson Lee who was allegedly arrested during the operation but was freed after allegedly paying at least P50 million.

What pinned Albayalde on the Senate probe was when then Central Luzon regional police chief and now Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino that he called him up to ask not to implement the dismissal order against the 13 cops led by Maj. Rodney Baloyo.

By filing non-duty status and following its approval, Albayalde will remain as an active member of the police organization. It also means that he will retain his four-star rank.

Since only one police official is entitled for a four-star rank in the PNP, his replacement will only get the four-star rank after Albayalde retires on November 8.

SUCCESSOR

Senator Bong Go earlier said that President Duterte is choosing among three contenders for the top PNP.

They are Lt. Gen. Gamboa who is currently the deputy chief for administration; Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the number three-man being the deputy chief for operations; and, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the number four man being the chief directorial staff.

Gambo and Cascolan belong to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1986.

Albayalde and his predecessor, now Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, are also from PMA Class 1986.

Eleazar is from PMA Class 1987.

“Since I am retiring compulsory on November 8, this will pave the way for the appointment of my replacement if the President so desire,” said Albayalde.

FAREWELL

It was the last flag-raising ceremony for Albayalde on Monday, his decision to relinquish the top PNP post surprised a lot of policemen.

In his speech, Albayalde again defended himself from allegations that he tried to whitewash the investigation on the Pampanga drug raid and even intervened to protect his men.

He also told policemen not to be affected by the controversy.

“I thank the men and women of the Philippine National Police for their hard work, loyalty and dedication to the service and for helping me face the challenges and achieve the objectives I set forth during my term as Chief PNP,” said Albayalde.

“My last command as your Chief PNP is for you to carry on in the service of our fellow Filipinos so that all of us may live and work in peace. Do not let this challenges demoralize or stray you from your path” he added. (Aaron Recuenco)

