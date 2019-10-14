SSC, Mapua press bids for last QF berth

San Sebastian and Mapua try to boost their bids for the fourth and last semis berth when they clash against separate rivals today in the NCAA men’s basketball competition at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Mapua Cardinals clash with the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas at 12 noon before the SSC Stags take on the Arellano University Chiefs at 2 p.m.

Already assured of semis berths are three-time defending champion San Beda University, Lyceum and Letran.

San Sebastian is currently at No. 4 with a 9-7 record while the Cardinals are not far behind with an 8-8 record.

Out to lead San Sebastian are Allyn Bulanado and RK Ilagan.

College of Saint Benilde plays Jose Rizal University in the last game of another tripleheader at 4 p.m.

Sporting a 7-9 mark, the Blazers actually have a slim chance of making it to the semifinals via the backdoor. But the St. Benilde will be eliminated if San Sebastian prevails in the second match.

The Stags hope to get the job done in the final week of the long double-round eliminations.

San Sebastian could have completed the Final Four cast last week, but dropped a 73-90 decision to Mapua last Thursday.

The rejuvinated Cardinals will go all-out in sweeping their last two games to force a playoff for the No. 4 slot – or clinching the last semis berth if the Stags drop their remaining matches. (Waylon Galvez)

