Cadets in Dormitorio death charged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The seven cadets tagged as suspects in the hazing death of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) plebe Darwin Dormitorio were charged with an administrative case and will undergo court martial proceedings, a PMA official confirmed Tuesday.

Brigadier General Romeo Brawner, PMA commandant of cadets, said the suspects were charged by the PMA for violation of Articles of War 96 or conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.

“They will remain in our custody while the court martial is on-going,” Brawner said.

A court martial is a judicial court for trying members of the armed services accused of offenses against the military law.

The seven cadets considered as suspects in Dormitorio’s death are Cadets 3rd Class Felix Lumbag Jr. and Shalimar Imperial; Cadet 1st Class Axl Rey Sanopao; Cadet 3rd Class John Vincent Manalo; Cadet 2nd Class Christian Zacarias; Cadet 3rd Class Rey David John Volante; and Cadet 3rd Class Julius Carlo Tadena.

Brawner did not give details as to when the court martial will be convened but he confirmed that the procedure to call for a general court martial was already made.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines General Headquarters (AFP-GHQ) will release the names of the members of the court, Brawner said.

Meanwhile, the decision as to whether a court martial or not will be conducted on the two tactical officers of Dormitorio and the three medical doctors of the PMA Station Hospital, who were also implicated in the plebe’s death, will be decided by the AFP top brass.

“It will be the AFP which will evaluate and decide,” said Capt. Cheryl Tindog, PMA spokesperson.

The family of Dormitorio earlier filed criminal charges against the seven cadets, two tactical officers and three medical doctors.

Brawner said the court martial proceedings for the cadets will run parallel with their criminal case hearings.

Dormitorio died on September 18 after being subjected in a series of hazings by his upperclassmen.

Dormitorio’s death led to the resignation of the PMA’s two highest officials for command responsibility: Lieutenant General Ronnie Evangelista as superintendent, and Brigadier General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro as commandant of cadets. (Martin Sadongdong)

comments