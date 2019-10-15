DLSU jins keep UAAP poomsae crown

Drawing awe-inspiring performances from Patrick Perez and Angelica Gaw, La Salle bagged its second straight UAAP poomsae championship Monday at Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

La Salle’s title win was its third in the league’s only co-ed sport.

Gaw and Perez combined for two golds and a silver as they took the individual titles and the mixed pair silver. Gaw also took home the Most Valuable Player plum as well.

The trio of Daphne Ching, Zyka Santiago, and Mikee Regala finished second.

Gaw pulled off an escape act in the final of the female individual event to take the Green Jins’ first gold of the day with an average of 8.050, just 0.020 ahead of University of the Philippines’ Patricia Jubelag.

Denise Alicias of National University finished at a distant third with a 7.835.

For his part, last season’s rookie of the year Perez outclassed his opponents in the male individual event with 8.140 for his second straight gold. Eventual Rookie of the Year Ricco Teraytay of NU produced 7.980, while UP’s graduating senior Lyan Llanto pulled off a bronze with a 7.900.

University of Santo Tomas’ Jerel Dalida and Jade Carno denied La Salle an outright title after snagging the mixed pair gold with an 8.170.

However, the silver of Gaw and Perez in the event was enough to propel La Salle to the top as the Lady Maroons and the Bulldogs took home team golds in the women’s and men’s pair, respectively.

Jubelag ended her UAAP career with her third female team mint as she, along with Gretel Delos Martirez and Kate Castillo posted 8.035 for UP. La Salle got the silver with 7.885, while UST’s Erin Saceda, Nastassia Limos, and Carno had 7.770 for the bronze medal.

NU concluded the event with its first-ever poomsae event gold in the men’s team, overshadowing UP and UST. Kier Macalino, Teraytay, and Marvin Mori amassed 8.035.

Tiger Jins Dalida, Miguel Baladad, and Darius Venerable finished second with an 8.030, while Fighting Maroons Llanto, Jayboy Buenavista, and Juanito Sandoy ended third with a 7.865.

