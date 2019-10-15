NLEX taps NBA veteran, battles Columbian

NLEX will parade a new import in Manny Harris when it shoots for solo second against Columbian in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Harris tries to live up to his billing as a former NBA cager as the Road Warriors resume their campaign after almost two weeks of rest in the 4:30 p.m. match with the Dyip.

The Road Warriors decided to tap Harris, who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, in lieu of Olu Ashaolu in hopes of fortifying their chances of competing in the season-ending conference.

Ashaolu averaged 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games that saw NLEX go 4-1, including a dramatic 113-111 comeback overtime win over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Dubai.

“We thank Olu for helping us get to where we are, for the strong start this conference. But the opportunity to have Manny Harris opened up for us and we had to make the difficult decision – to grab the chance to realize a long-standing desire to have Manny play for the Road Warriors,” Guiao said.

“Manny is a legit NBA talent who has the ability to impact the game on both ends, a proven scorer and defender – a winner in his chosen field,” he added.

Harris and the Road Warriors will try to hurdle the challenge expected to be posed by the Dyip, who are locked in a three-way share of fourth with the Meralco Bolts and defending champion Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok at 3-2.

Behind rookie CJ Perez and import Khapri Alston, Columbian beat Blackwater 102-90 last Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Magnolia tries to get back on winning track in the 7:30 p.m. match against Blackwater, which will bring Marqus Blakely after missing Friday’s loss to Columbian.

Import Romeo Travis and Paul Lee are expected to play despite sustaining injuries in Friday’s 90-89 defeat against the San Miguel Beermen.

Travis twisted his ankle while Lee lost a tooth during the fourth quarter of that match. (Jonas Terrado)

