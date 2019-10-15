Petron needs just 79 minutes to tame Foton, advances to PSL finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MALOLOS CITY – Petron displayed its championship form and beat Foton in three sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16, to barge into the championship round of the Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference Tuesday at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center here.

Sisi Rondina was at her best, spearheading the high-powered Blaze Spikers to an impressive victory in just 79 minutes of action to formally barge into the best-of-three finals.

The reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines Mots Valuable Player delivered 17 points and 13 digs for the Blaze Spikers, who made their way back to the finals after suffering a semifinal meltdown in the previous All-Filipino Conference.

Frances Molina and Chloe Cortez were also instrumental, chipping in 12 and 10 points, respectively, to keep the Blaze Spikers unbeaten in seven matches, including a sweep of the eliminations.

With the win, Petron will be facing the survivor between F2 Logistics and Cignal in the sudden-death finals showdown on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Foton, on the other hand, will take on the loser of the other semifinal battle in a one-game bronze medal match also on Thursday.

“It feels so good to be back in the Finals. We missed this feeling,” said Petron head coach Shaq Delos Santos, adding that the Invitationals crown is the only jewel missing in their collection.

“We will grab this opportunity even we only have one day to prepare.”

Petron dominated the attacking department with 42 kills, a little more than half than Foton’s 24 attack points.

Eya Laure and Shaya Adorador delivered 14 points apiece for the Tornadoes, who fell short anew after winning the Grand Prix in 2013 and 2014.

comments