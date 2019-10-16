Ateneo up 11-0 after repulsing FEU in UAAP

Still perfect.

The Ateneo Eagles experienced some scary moments this time, but still found a way to beat Far Eastern University, 65-55, in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Facing the specter of losing their first game in 11 games, the Eagles rallied furiously from a 13-point deficit to frustrate FEU coach and former Ateneo star Olsen Racela for the second time this season.

Trailing 42-29 early in the third quarter, the Blue Eagles rediscovered their deadly touch at the start of the fourth period – thanks to the efforts from Ange Kuame and Thirdy Ravena.

Kuame paced Ateneo with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, Ravena added 10 points, while Pat Maagdenberg finally made his presence felt by scattering nine points.

Ateneo silenced FEU in the first four minutes of the final stretch to grab a 55-49 lead from a 47-46 deficit.

FEU fell to 5-6.

Like the Tamaraws, the University of the East Warriors also suffered the same sad story against the La Salle Archers.

The Warriors also had a chance to repeat over Archers but lost steam at crunch time and absorbed a 65-59defeat in the first game. UE beat La Salle, 89-88, in the first round.

Justine Baltazar drained 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Archers bounced back from a 77-69 loss to archrival Ateneo four days back and improved to 5-5.

La Salle coach Gian Nazario lauded his players’ efforts despite feeling under the weather.

Seven of his players have flu-like symptoms prior to the game.

“Our mindset is still the same. We needed this win and I’m proud that they pulled this out under the circumstances,” he said.

The Archers battled through eight deadlocks and 12 lead changes and recovered from a 46-42 third quarter deficit behind the efforts of Baltazar, Malonzo and Encho Serrano. (Kristel Satumbaga)

First Game

DLSU 65 – Baltazar 23, Malonzo 12, Serrano 12, Bates 9, Melecio 4, Manuel 3, Caracut 2, Cagulangan 0, Cu 0, Lim 0.

UE 59 – Suerte 17, Manalang 14, Diakhite 11, Conner 9, Mendoza 7, Apacible 1, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0, Camacho 0, Cruz 0, Pagsanjan 0, Tolentino 0.

Quarters: 14-13, 26-28, 42-46, 65-59.

Second Game

ATENEO 65 — Kouame 10, Ravena 10, Maagdenberg 9, Navarro 8, Wong 8, Belangel 5, Daves 4, Ma. Nieto 4, Mamuyac 3, Go 2, Mi. Nieto 2, Andrade 0, Tio 0.

FEU 55 — Gonzales 12, Bienes 8, Comboy 8, Tuffin 6, Cani 4, Ebona 4, Stockton 4, Tchuente 4, Torres 3, Alforque 2.

Quarters: 15-18, 29-40, 46-47, 65-55.

