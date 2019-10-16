Federalist questions

Part 16

PHILIPPINE exploration into the complex web of federalism, may be partly explained in the context of awakened indigenous cleavages in history. The concept of “geographical determinism” illustrating the evolution of respective regional dialects, customs, traditions etc. due to an archipelagic topography. Diverse islands – jealousies and conflicts – further cultivated with the arrival of colonial masters to secure vested economic, political, religious, military dominance, while covering abuses. The very propellants leading to three centuries of revolts, flowering into a nationalized consciousness. Various “tribes” subjected to common captivity, maltreatment and injustice, birthing the clarion of unity and an expanded communal identity as the greatest value in Jose Rizal’s martyrdom and Philippines.

In post-colonial era, newly independent nations evolve governments based on unique historiographical experience. Institutions constructed mirroring what should be suited for a people struggling with new found democracy and independence. An evolutionary process to imprint a sense of identity on all facets of a people’s life and government. Such struggle never painless. Some countries exchange one colonial over-lord for homegrown dictatorships (military, communist, etc.). Fair elections, equal representation, a just system and an inviolable constitution are crucial for “soft states” or banana republics transforming into hard states with responsive and accountable public corporations to keep original cleavages in check and dormant. When the ethnic calculus tips in favor of one grouping, “tribal thinking” becomes staple consideration. Today, lingering socio-cultural, economic, political resentments over the ethnic preponderance of “Tagalogs”, an “Imperial Manila” as center and gravitas of national power under several administrations, is unavoidably, noticeable. This incited “probinsyanos”, a greater block of Visayan speakers, in a blow-back, electing one of their own. Fortune dictating, from Mindanao, a first, in a “promise land”, of promises.

