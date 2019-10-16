For Petecio, Yulo, there’s no easy road for success

Boxer Nesthy Petecio and gymnast Carlos Yulo almost went through the same path before reaching the ultimate high and winning world titles.

Their journeys were tough and difficult, but they did not stop.

Petecio, who started off her career in her province more than a decade ago, recalled that she almost gave up her boxing career after the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

After a string of victories in her preseason training, the 27-year-old Davao del Sur native suffered a controversial loss to a Chinese Taipei foe in the Round of 16 phase.

“Na-down po ako after nun. Bigla ko pong naisip na baka hindi talaga para sa aking yung boxing,” she said, adding that she had weighed her options outside the sport since she already got a degree from University of Baguio.

But Petecio’s coaches, Boy Velasco and Reynaldo Galido, discouraged her from quitting and advised her to think why she entered the sport in the first place.

“Inisip ko, ‘bakit nga ba ako nag-boxing?’ Para sa pamilya ko. Kaya pinagpatuloy ko,” she said.

Now, she is the second female boxing world champion next to Josie Gabuco after winning the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships featherweight division.

Yulo also had a similar path towards his success as the first Filipino gymnast to win in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

During last year’s Asian Games, the then 17-year-old Yulo failed in two landings that plummeted him to seventh among eight finalists.

“Nagti-training na ako noon sa Japan pero hindi na galing sa puso yung ginagawa ko. Di po ako maka-focus,” he said, adding that homesickness and the rigorous training under Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya took its toll.

“Halos umiiyak ako noon araw-araw. Paulit-ulit lang. Hinihintay ko lang matapos yung training,” Yulo said.

But a talk from his coach and his parents inspired him to keep going.

Now, the two athletes are at the peak of success – and it is only the beginning.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who joined Yulo and Petecio in Tuesday’s welcome dinner hosted by the Philippine Sports Commission at the Century Park Hotel, said there’s no easy road for athletes.

“The series of ups and downs are really part of the journey to become world champions,” said Obiena, the first Filipino qualifier to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “Those who became world champions endured it and kept going.”

Yulo and Petecio are now reaping the rewards of their hard work after the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation announced that it is also giving P1 million each to Yulo and Petecio.

“The Filipino athletes will always have an ally in the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF). We know we have world class athletes and we know they can be the best in the world if they get the support they needed,” said MVPSF President Al Panlilio

The announcement came a day after the Philippine Sports Commission rewarded Yulo and Petecio P1 million each based from the PSC Board Resolution and the Expanded Incentives Act. (Kristel Satumbaga)

