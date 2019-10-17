Beauty queen held in Paris, deported?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT REQUINTINA

Reigning Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Lo has been deported by French authorities for allegedly carrying a fake passport, sources said.

“French authorities say she carried a fake passport,” said sources who refused to be identified.

Lo, of Cebu City, was en route to Venezuela to represent the Philippines at the Miss Grand International beauty contest when she was deported.

The beauty queen took a connecting flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to Venezuela.

A press send off for Lo and Binibining Pilipinas Globe Leren Mae Bautista was earlier held at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City.

Pageant fans became suspicious of Lo’s trip when no arrival photos of her in Venezuela were uploaded on social media.

Sources said that Lo was held in Paris for 13 hours after it was found out that she allegedly carried a fake passport.

“Lo was treated like a criminal at the Paris airport. For 13 hours, no food and water for her,” the sources said.

French authorities reportedly found out that the passport was issued to a man.

Lo has been deported and she is now in the Philippines.

“When Lo came back to Manila, she appeared shocked. She only talked to her parents,” sources said.

The sources alleged that it was also found out Lo is not a Filipino citizen “because she was born in Florida.”

“If proven true, this could be grounds for dethronement,” sources said.

Only natural-born Filipino women can compete in Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant, the country’s most prestigious beauty contest.

If dethroned, there is possibility that Binibining Pilipinas first runner-up Aya Abesamis could take the place of Lo.

Lo, her parents, and representatives from Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. have reportedly met government officials to discuss the problem.

A government representative said that Lo could face a five-year imprisonment in Paris and fine of 250,000 euros (about P14.3 million).

comments