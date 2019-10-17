Casimero battles Tete on Nov. 30 in UK

0 SHARES Share Tweet

John Riel Casimero will make his second appearance on British soil on Nov. 30 as he attempts to wrest the World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight crown from Zolani Tete of South Africa.

Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions had initially penciled the fight to take place on Nov. 23 but decided to push it a week later at the Arena Birmingham.

Queensberry Promotions had won the purse bid last September and Tete swears that he is aching to return to active duty after being sidelined for over a year owing to a shoulder injury.

“I have fully recovered from the shoulder injury and I will be testing it on Casimero’s chin. I am back,” said Tete.

Last April, Tete pulled out of a clash with Nonito Donaire because of the injury and the WBO declared Casimero’s fight with Ricardo Espinoza as a bout for the interim title.

Casimero then defended the crown against Cesar Ramirez in August.

As per WBO rules, Tete (38-3 with 21 KOs) is guaranteed $225,000 and Casimero (28-4 with 19 KOs) is assured of $75,000 as Warren had won with a bid of $300,000.

Casimero had fought in London a few years back when he was still the world flyweight champion.

To rev up for Tete, Casimero has been training in Las Vegas the last two weeks.

comments