Gov’t eyes completion of Marawi rehab by 2021

MARAWI CITY – The government yesterday disclosed that it is eyeing to complete the rehabilitation of this war-torn city by December 2021, and they are positive it will be achieved with the state of how things are going.

Task Force Bangon Marawi Chairman Eduardo del Rosario made the announcement in Camp Ranao in time for the commemoration of the second year anniversary of the liberation of the city from the Maute-Islamic State terrorist group.

Del Rosario said that all the improvised explosive devices and unexploded devices at Ground Zero or in most affected area have been retrieved and safely detonated.

He added that the clearing of debris in MAA will be finished by Nov. 30 to pave the way for the construction of all vertical projects and government infrastructures such as water and electricity systems in December.

“With this development, we can say that the completion of the rehabilitation will be attained or achieved by December 2021,” he said.

Del Rosario, who also heads the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council , said internally displaced persons who intend to go back to the MAA for the reconstruction of their houses must secure first a building permit at the local government unit.

The process started last July and thousands have since applied for a building permit, he revealed.

“You cannot go back if you don’t have a building permit. (This is) to ensure the safety of owners, to make sure they are registered in the city government,” he said.

“Otherwise, we will just go back with the old ways where some would build private establishments without considering the safety of the building. Now we will do the proper thing in governance,” he continued.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in Camp Ranao.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Carlito Galvez could not help but be emotional as he touched the memorial stone where the names of the fallen soldiers were etched.

Galvez was the commander of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command when the Marawi siege occurred in May 2017.

“This is the time to remember their names one by one and I can remember the time how they fought,” he said. (Martin Sadongdong)

