May pa-baby bump

BUONG pagmamalaking ipinakita ni Solenn Heussaff ang kanyang baby bump via Instagram recently.
Tatlong buwan na lang ang kanyang hihintayin para maging ganap na ina dahil 6 months na ang kanyang dinadala.
Laking pasalamat daw niya sa continued support ng kanyang loving husband, si Nico Bolzico.
Sey niya sa caption, “I’m not the type to be too public and write long captions on IG since I can just talk to my husband directly…
“Though it is true women go through a lot of crazy changes during pregnancy, and have to be strong for the family, it wouldn’t be ‘easy’ sailing if you weren’t by my side.
“We’ve had some really emotional days but I would have never been able to step a foot out of bed if it hadn’t been for your warm embrace even if I could see you were breaking at times.
“Thank you for everything so far, and for being a trooper and being my personal nurse at home for the daily prickles.
“Will forever be grateful, in love with you all over again.” (DANTE A. LAGANA)