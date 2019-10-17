May pa-baby bump

BUONG pagmamalaking ipinakita ni Solenn Heussaff ang kanyang baby bump via Instagram recently.

Tatlong buwan na lang ang kanyang hihintayin para maging ganap na ina dahil 6 months na ang kanyang dinadala.

Laking pasalamat daw niya sa con­tinued support ng kanyang loving husband, si Nico Bolzico.

Sey niya sa caption, “I’m not the type to be too public and write long captions on IG since I can just talk to my husband directly…

“Though it is true women go through a lot of crazy changes during preg­nancy, and have to be strong for the family, it wouldn’t be ‘easy’ sailing if you weren’t by my side.

“We’ve had some really emotional days but I would have never been able to step a foot out of bed if it hadn’t been for your warm embrace even if I could see you were breaking at times.

“Thank you for everything so far, and for being a trooper and being my personal nurse at home for the daily prickles.

“Will forever be grateful, in love with you all over again.” (DANTE A. LAGANA)

