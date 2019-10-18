Baby boy found dead near sugarcane field in Negros Occidental

By GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A baby boy wrapped in manila paper was found dead Wednesday at Hacienda Sta. Maria, Barangay Zone 15, in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

Maj. Jigger Gimeno, city police chief, said the baby, believed to be between five to six months old, was left on a roadside near a sugarcane field.

Residents, who saw him past 5 p.m., called assistance from the police assigned at the border control security area to retrieve the baby.

Police brought the baby to the City Health Office to determine the cause of his death. He will be buried in the city’s public cemetery.

Gimeno said they have no idea yet who abandoned the baby since the area was far from the houses.

