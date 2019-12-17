15 aliens engaged in sex trade nabbed

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested 15 Chinese nationals allegedly engaged in the sex trade during a series of operations in Las Pinas City.

“We were able to go after this group because of the DO (department order) issued by no less the Secretary of Justice Menardo Guevarra to go after Chinese prostitutes,” said NBI Deputy Director Vicente De Guzman III.

De Guzman said the NBI Anti-Organized Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) raided the illegal operations in Las Pinas City based on information it received about the illegal activities.

The NBI-AOTCD first raided a hotel last December 11 where operatives arrested three Chinese nationals and rescued 12 alleged prostitutes.

De Guzman noted that the Chinese women were being offered to the Chinese clients for around P8,000 per service.

The NBI-AOTCD conducted another raid on December 13 on a three-story building where operatives arrested 12 Chinese and rescued five women.

The Chinese women there were being offered to clients for P18,000, the NBI said .

The suspects were presented to the Department of Justice (DoJ) for inquest for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. (Jeffrey Damicog)

