Du30 to spend Christmas with family in Davao

With Christmas just around the corner, Malacañang is wishing everyone love and peace this holiday season.

Presidential Spokesman Savaldor Panelo said they hope the world will be given a “respite” from conflicts and instead live in peace and harmony.

“We have to have peace on Earth, not only in the Philippines. I think we have enough wars and so many negative things engulfing this world. We need a respite from all these,” Panelo said in an interview with reporters at the Palace on Tuesday.

“I guess what we really need is love. We can only love one another, then this will be a better world to live in,” he added.

As in previous years, President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to spend the holidays with his family in his home city of Davao.

“The President, as usual, will be spending his Christmas with his family, with his grandchildren, and children in his house in Davao City,” he said.

“His (The President’s) wish to the Filipinos is to have comfortable lives,” he added.

Panelo also said he wishes the President good health this holiday season. “You cannot stop him from working. He’s a workaholic,” he said.

Early this month, Duterte said a person cannot always be healthy and live forever.

The 74-year-old President explained that any person of his age usually suffers illness and takes maintenance medicines. Duterte, however, assured the public that he can still perform his job despite old age.

The President’s health has become a public concern anew following his recent motorcycle accident that forced him to cut short his trip to Japan. He was later diagnosed with muscle spasm and was advised by his doctors to rest and take medication. (Genalyn Kabiling)

