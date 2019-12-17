Fire hits National Children’s Hospital in QC

Almost 200 patients at the National Children’s Hospital (NCH) were evacuated after a fire razed parts of the building on Tuesday morning.

Bureau of Fire Protection-Quezon City (BFP-QC) fire marshal Senior Superintendent Jaime Ramirez said the blaze started in the storage area on the seventh floor of NCH Annex Building on E. Rodriguez Sr. Boulevard in Barangay Damayang Lagi.

Ramirez added that the fire reached first and second alarms right after it broke out at around 10:28 a.m.

The blaze further reached its third alarm at about 10:32 a.m. as there were combustible materials such as papers stored in the room.

Firefighters put out the fire at 10:53 a.m.

No patients were harmed during the incident as they were immediately evacuated by the hospital staff to a nearby fastfood restaurant. (Alexandria San Juan)

