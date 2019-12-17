NBI arrests Liberian con man

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a Liberian for defrauding a man of P134,000.

NBI Deputy Director Vicente De Guzman III on Tuesday, December 17, identified the arrested suspect as George Kennedy.

De Guzman said Kennedy was arrested by the NBI Special Action Unit (NBI-SAU) during an entrapment operation last December 12 in Paranaque City.

“The subject was arrested for defrauding the complainant in the amount of P134,000,” he said.

NBI-SAU Chief Emetrio Dongallo recounted that the victim sought the NBI’s help last December 9.

“Immediately we hatched an entrapment operation,” he said.

The complainant said Kennedy introduced himself as a technician specializing in US currency and claimed he will receive a baggage filled with $2 million held at the airport.

Kennedy claimed he needed help to claim the baggage and was able to convince the victim to give P134,000.

The suspect also gave the victim a suitcase containing portions of the money as good will.

However, when the victim opened the suitcase, there was no money inside.

Dongallo said the entrapment was hatched when the suspect demanded an additional P20,000 with the promise of bringing in more dollars to the victim.

Following the arrest, Kennedy was brought for inquest at the Paranaque City Prosecutor’s Office for estafa charges.

“We are preparing another case for possessing false currency notes,” Dongallo said.

“We are just waiting for the certificate from the Central Bank na fake ‘yung mga US dollars,” he added. (Jeffrey Damicog)

