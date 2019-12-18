P141.441-M shabu from US confiscated

Customs agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted some 20.8 kilos of shabu worth P141.441 million shipped from the United States (US).

NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan said the shabu was concealed in two parcels which were declared as speakers and shipped from the United States.

Customs discovered the illegal drugs during the examination after passing the X-ray machine that yielded positive for 20.8 kilos of white crystalline substance known as shabu.

Talusan said the seized shipment was turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for further investigation.

Talusan refused to identify the consignee and sender due to the ongoing investigation.

Talusan also said that the importation of dangerous drugs is a crime punishable under RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) in relation to RA 10863 (Customs Modernization Tariff Act).

The latest discovery of illegal drugs was the result of the continued efforts of the BoC in coordination with PDEA and other members of NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG). (Ariel Fernandez)

