Security of families of carnage victims assured

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the families of the victims of the infamous Maguindanao massacre of their safety amid security concerns over what the once-powerful Ampatuan clan could still do if the verdict is not favorable for them.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said they have been continuously intensifying the gathering of intelligence reports on possible security threat on Thursday’s promulgation of judgement of the decade-old trial.

At the moment, we have not received any validated threat against security but we assure all families of the victims that their security remains paramount,” said Banac.

Earlier, there were concerns that the Ampatuan clan could still pull off an attack on the relatives of the victims and even sabotage security in Metro Manila if they are convicted.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) placed all police forces in Taguig City on heightened alert status as part of the security measures.

“The PNP urges the public to remain calm, but alert and vigilant even as security is further tightened by the NCRPO in anticipation of the promulgation and verdict of Maguindanao massacre,” said Banac.

“Whatever the verdict, the PNP will assure that the decision of the court will be upheld,” he added. (Aaron Recuenco)

