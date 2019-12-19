2 NPA leaders killed in QC

Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay, Philippine Army (PA) commander, commended Thursday all security personnel involved in the neutralization of two top-ranking Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) leaders in Quezon City.

Early on Thursday, combined police and military troops conducted a joint law enforcement operation to arrest Eleuterio Sadyaw Agmaliw alias “Omeng” and Freddie Daileg alias “Poldo” in their safe house inside Queensland Subdivision, Novaliches, Quezon City, by virtue of arrest warrants for destructive arson, murder and frustrated murder, and rebellion.

Agmaliw is a member of the Komiteng Larangang Gerilya (KLG) Sierra Madre under NPA’s Central Luzon Regional Committee (CLRC) while Daileg is the deputy secretary of the CLRC’s Larangan Gerilya Platun 1.

However, the suspects put up a fight and fired at the arresting officers which resulted in a 45-minute gunfight.

The two suspects along with a still unidentified person were killed while two police personnel were wounded.

Recovered from the scene were an M-16 automatic rifle with magazine and ammunition, a .38-caliber revolver, two hand grenades, improvised explosive device components, cellphones, a laptop, and subversive documents.

“This accomplishment is largely attributed to our efforts of capacitating our forces for greater mission effectiveness and excellent performance. We assure the public that capacitating our forces is a continuous effort, and coupled with the support of our people we will be able to accomplish more in the pursuit of lasting peace,” Gapay said in a statement.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)

