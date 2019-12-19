3 Ampatuan brothers convicted in Maguindanao massacre case

A Quezon City court handed down Thursday its guilty verdict on three Ampatuan brothers and 25 other accused in the infamous 2009 Maguindanao massacre case, sentencing them to suffer up to 40 years in prison without parole.

In a 761-page partial consolidated decision, Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 221 stated that the prosecution “established the guilt beyond reasonable doubt” of the 28 accused in the murder of 57 persons.

The court sentenced the 28 accused to “suffer the penalty of imprisonment of Reclusion Perpetua without parole pursuant to R.A. 9346” for 57 counts of murder.

Reclusion Perpetua carries the penalty of a maximum of 40 years of imprisonment.

Those convicted include former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Governor Datu Zaldy Ampatuan and his brothers, former Datu Unsay Mayor Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr. and former Shariff Aguak Mayor Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr.

The three are sons of the late former Maguindanao Governor Andal Ampatuan Sr. who was also named principal accused in the case. He died in 2015 from liver cancer in July 2015 while confined at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.

Also convicted were Datu Anwar Sajid “Datu Ulo” Ampatuan, Datu Anwar “Datu Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., Police Inspector Saudi Mokamad, PO1 Jonathan Engid, Abedin Alamada, Talembo “Tammy” Masukat, Theng Sali, Manny Ampatuan, Nasser Esmael, C/Insp. Sukarno Dicay, Police Supt. Abusama Mundas Maguid, Police Supt. Bahnarin Kamaong, Tato Tampogao, Mohades Ampatuan, Mohammad Datumanong, Misuari Ampatuan, Taya Bangkulat, Salik Bangkulat, Thong Guiamano, Sonny Pindi, Armando Ambalgan, Kudza Masukat, Edres Kasan, Zacaria Akli, and Samaon Andatuan.

The convicted were ordered to pay each of the heirs of 54 victims damages and indemnities amounting to R350,000 aside from loss of earning capacity and actual damages sought by the families.

Reyes also imposed an interest of six percent per annum for the amounts that were set for each of the heirs.

In the same ruling, the judge said the prosecution “established the guilt beyond reasonable doubt” of 15 accused “who are found to have acted as accessories.”

They are Police Inspector Michael Joy Macaraeg, PO3 Felix Enante, PO3 Abdullin Abdulgani, PO3 Rasid Anton, PO2 Hamad Nana, PO2 Saudi Pasutan, PO2 Saudiar Ulah, PO1 Esprilleto Lejarso, PO1 Narkuok Mascud, PO1 Pia Kamidon, PO1 Esmael Guialal, PO1 Arnulfo Soriano, PO1 Herich Amaba, Senior Inspector Andulgapor Abad and Bong Andal.

Reyes ordered the 15 convicted policemen “to suffer the indeterminate penalty of imprisonment of 6 years of prison correctional as minimum to 10 years and 8 months of prison mayor as maximum.”

On the other hand, the judge acquitted “on the ground of reasonable doubt” the late Ampatuan patriarch’s son, Shariff Saydona Mustapha Mayor Sajid Islam Ampatuan, as well as his son-in-law, Akmad Ampatuan Sr.

Also acquitted were 55 accused in the case.

“Accordingly, the Jail Warden of the Quezon City Jail-Annex is hereby ordered to immediately release the aforementioned accused unless they are being detained for some other lawful cause or causes,” ordered Reyes.

On the other hand, there are 80 accused who remain at large and, because of this, Reyes ordered the cases against them archived.

The judge made the promulgation Thursday morning at the Quezon City Jail-Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Among the accused, Sajid Islam Ampatuan and Macaraeg, both of whom were previously granted bail by the judge, failed to attend the promulgation.

“Further, for the failure of the accused Michael Joy Macaraeg to appear in the conviction of judgment despite notice upon motion let a warrant of arrest be issued,” said Reyes in her separate order.

“In so far as accused Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan is concerned, he is hereby given five days from today to explain why he should not be cited for contempt of court for failing to appear despite notice,” she also ordered.

The case stemmed from massacre of 58 persons, including 32 journalists, on November 23, 2009 in Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Those killed were part of a convoy accompanying the group of then Buluan town Vice Mayor and now Maguindanao Governor Esmael Mangudadatu to register his name for the 2010 gubernatorial election. (Jeffrey Damicog)

