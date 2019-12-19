Cop slain in front of house in Surigao

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP COL. RAFAEL C. RODRIGUEZ, Butuan City – The Caraga Police Regional Office 13 (PRO 13) condemned in the strongest term the killing of a police officer at his residence in Barangay Poblacion, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur, on Wednesday night.

Staff Sergeant Emmanuel Lamigo, 39, desk officer and also an intelligence officer assigned to Marihatag Municipal Police Station (MPS), was shot several times by two unidentified assailants around 6:30 p.m.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was coming home from duty to celebrate the birthday of his son when he was killed.

Police said he was about to get off his motorcycle in front of their house when he was shot by the suspects, hitting him the different parts of the body.

When the victim was about to draw his issued firearms, they (suspects) fired more shots at him.

“Although he already sustained gunshot wounds, he tried to retaliate but was hit in his forehead and in the different parts of his body by five bullets of caliber .45 pistol,” Marihatag MPS report said.

The victim was rushed by his family to Marihatag District Hospital in Marihatag town where he was declared dead on arrival.

The suspects fled to Baybay area of that same town using a motorcycle, police said.

PRO 13 Director Joselito T. Esquivel, Jr. has ordered the setup of additional checkpoints to trap the perpetrators as deeper investigation is underway.

“We will leave no stone unturned to arrest those persons involved in this ruthless killing,” he said.

“We will make sure that justice (will) be served. It’s disheartening to note that a family could not celebrate the Yuletide season with a husband and a father due to the incident. He orphaned his two children,” the police chief added.

PRO 13 will provide all the assistance to the victim’s family, Maj. Renel E. Serrano, chief of Police Regional Public Information Office (PRO 13-RPIO), also said. (Mike U. Crismundo)

comments