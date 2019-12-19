Duterte-Duterte in 2022?

Malacañang said yesterday the idea of President Duterte running for vice president in 2022 was far-fetched but said the Chief Executive might decide on it if circumstances require him to aim for another national post.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo made the statement after voters from Visayas and Mindanao said in a non-commissioned survey that they want Davao City Sara Duterte-Carpio and President Duterte to run as president and vice president, respectively, in 2022.

Panelo said it would not be surprising if Duterte and his daughter would revive their tandem like what they did in Davao City in 2010 when Sara became mayor and her father became the vice mayor.

However, Panelo said the elections were the last thing on Duterte’s mind but it was up to him if he would consider running again.

“Election is very far from his mind. Running for any office is far-fetched at this time,” he said. “Whether he wants to run again, that’s his call…The President is not prohibited from running as vice president,” he added.

President Duterte has repeatedly said that he cannot run for any other position after he steps down from the presidency in 2022, emphasizing that he was already tired. However, Panelo did not close any door as Duterte made the same remark before he ran for the presidency in 2016.

“’Di ba noon ayaw niya rin tumakbong presidente? Depende siguro. If circumstances require him to run, he might,” he said. “Dati na nga siyang pagod ‘di ba? Noong tumakbo siya, ayaw niya na. Ang dami niya ng reklamo,” he added.

Panelo said Duterte just smiled at him when he told the President about the survey.

The survey released by political consultancy firm PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. said Sara emerged as the No. 1 bet for the presidency with 35 percent of the 2,000 registered voters choosing her. Following her were Sen. Grace Poe with 11 percent and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 7.8 percent. (Argyll Geducos)

