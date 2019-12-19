Manhunt vs 80 remaining Maguindanao massacre suspects intensified

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched a massive manhunt against the 80 remaining fugitives in the Maguindanao massacre case following the promulgation of judgment on the brutal murder of 57 people

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said they consider the 80 fugitives as armed and dangerous, some of them were former soldiers, policemen and government militiamen.

“We will certainly double our efforts to account all of them,” said Banac in an interview.

Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, officer-in-charge of the PNP, said he had already directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Intelligence Group to account the 80 fugitives.

“Considering the nature of their crime and their continued flight from justice, we presume these fugitives to be armed and dangerous,” said Gamboa.

The PNP leadership also hailed what it described as landmark decision of a Quezon City court that meted the guilty verdict to several principal accused and accessories in the celebrated Ampatuan massacre of 2009.

“This triumph of justice sends a strong message that the majesty of the law does not bow to the rich and powerful,” said Gamboa in a statement. (Aaron Recuenco)

