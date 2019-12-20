Andanar: Duterte administration dedicated to protecting media

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has said the Maguindanao massacre verdict exemplifies the dedication of the Philippine government to punish those who perpetrate crimes against the media.

Andanar said the conviction of the principal suspects proves that impunity from acts committed against the media has no room in the Duterte administration.

“This promulgation is a very historic event because you will see the dedication of our country and our constitutional laws for the media, including their press freedom,” he said. “As I’ve said before, criminals who murder or in any way endanger journalists in this part of the world will not go unpunished. This is justice,” he added.

The former broadcast journalist said that the process may have been long but it is necessary because the government values every Filipino’s right to due process. “It was admittedly a slow process, but we have to go through it as warranted by our democratic system,” he said.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security executive director Undersecretary Joel Egco said the outcome was a cause for celebration for those who value press freedom, freedom of expression, and human rights.

“Finally, we have attained justice we long yearn for… It’s really satisfying,” he said. “Although some were given short years of imprisonment and some were acquitted, it just goes to show that justice is working in our country,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

