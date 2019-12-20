More troops to Mindanao sought

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With martial law expected to be lifted starting next month, Lanao del Norte Rep. Khalid Dimaporo is calling on government to deploy additional military personnel in certain localities in Mindanao, especially in terrorist-infested areas.

Dimaporo, who had opposed the military recommendation not to extend anymore the martial law regime in Mindanao, strongly doubted the proposal to amend the Human Security Act or Republic Act No. 9372 in exchange for the lifting of the military rule.

In a privilege speech, he assailed the recommendation of the Department of National Defend to strengthen RA 9372 by defining the crime of terrorism and allowing the arrest and maximum three day detention of suspected terrorists even without warrant of arrest.

Dimaporo, chairman of the House Committee on Mindanao Affairs, said such amendments cannot equal martial law’s beneficial effects to peace and security in certain parts of Mindanao, especially in Lanao del Norte.

“The Human Security Act is not entirely applicable in our area. High profile terrorists like Isnilon Hapilon and Marwan are difficult to detain because they surround themselves with an armed group.”

He said Islamic State leader Isnilon Hapilon and Malaysian bomb maker Marwan who were both listed in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted Terrorist List but were difficult to capture.

“What the government should do is provide additional military and police personnel to areas where terrorists are present, as well as adjacent provinces,” said the Lanao del Norte representative.

Dimaporo added: “Conflict areas in Mindanao should also receive government programs to gain the support of the community against enemies of the State.” (Ben Rosario)

comments