New Army chief of staff named

The Philippine Army installed a new chief of staff in a change of command ceremony yesterday at the PA headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City as chief of staff Major Gen. Jesus Sarsagat will retire on Christmas Day.

Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, Army commanding general, led the turnover ceremony between Sarsagat and incoming chief of staff Brig. Gen. Rowen Tolentino.

“I expect objectivity and truthfulness in your feedbacks, transparency, and accountability on matters of logistics and finance, and deliberateness in planning and operations,” Gapay told Tolentino.

“Let us continue the tradition of excellence that our predecessors have left us as we bring our organization closer to our goal of becoming a world-class Army that is a source of national pride,” the Army chief added.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Army spokesperson, said Tolentino is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Makatao” Class of 1989.

Tolentino accomplished a course in project planning, development, and management in 2004, a Master’s degree in Business Administration in 2007, and a Senior Executive Course on National Security in 2015. (Martin Sadongdong)

