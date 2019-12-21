Kennon Road temporarily reopened

Kennon Road was reopened last Friday to ease traffic going to Baguio City, the Department of Public Works and Highways said yesterday.

Kennon Road Task Force said Kennon Road is temporarily open to northbound traffic from Dec. 20 to Jan. 6.

However, the vulnerable national road is only open to vehicles weighing five tons and below. Vehicles weighing more than five tons should take the Marcos Highway or the Aspiras-Palispis Highway or Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-Rizal-Anduyan Road.

The DPWH said in case of inclement weather or sudden occurrence of localized thunderstorms where landslide is imminent in the area, “Kennon Road will be immediately closed upon the recommendation of the Kennon Road Task Force.”

The famous road going to Baguio City has been temporary closed and reopened due to various damage caused by landslides.

Meanwhile, thousands of passengers were monitored departing various port terminals yesterday, four days before Christmas Day.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, a total of 86,239 outbound passengers were monitored in sea port terminals in the National Capital Region, Central Visayas, Southwestern Mindanao, Palawan, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, Northwestern Visayas, Southeastern Mindanao, Bicol, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Northeastern Luzon, and Southern Visayas. (Betheena Unite)

