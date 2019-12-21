Aetas distribute ‘kamote’ as Christmas gift in Tondo

A group of Aetas clad in Santa Claus outfits gave away bags of sweet potatoes or “kamote” to residents in Baseco, Tondo, Manila, a few days before Christmas.

In a Facebook post by Rey Campaniera, the Aetas who came all the way from Capas, Tarlac led a gift-giving where they gave crops they harvested personally to the residents.

“‘Di lang ang may kaya ang may karapatan magbigay ngayong kapaskuhan,” Campaniera said.

“Katulad ng mga Aeta sila rin ay may pusong gusto mag-share ng kanilang ani. Kudos to them,” he added.

Around 10,000 kilos of sweet potatoes were distributed by Aetas.

A video by Campaniera also showed Aetas were expressing gratitude to the residents of Manila for welcoming them.

“Nagpapasalamat kami dahil welcome pala kami sa inyo kahit katutubo kami,” they said.

The Aetas were joined by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Air Force during the gift-giving mission.

The move aims to dispel the image during the holiday season of Aetas going down from their communities in the mountains to beg for money in major urban areas. (Erma Edera)

