New SAF firing range in Laguna bared

The Philippine National Police-Special Action Force has a new firing range at its headquarters in Sta. Rosa City in Laguna to hone the shooting skills of their commandos.

Police Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP officer-in-charge, said the improved pistol and rifle firing range will be helpful in training the newly recruited commandos to fill the five battalions which were ordered created by President Duterte.

Gamboa said the firing range comes has two other facilities – the male training barracks and the covered gym for physical fitness of the trainees.

“They are state-of-the art facilities. The facilities will enable not just the students but also the training staff to hone their professional skills and thereby producing police officers that can be at par worldwide,” said Gamboa.

Construction of the facilities started on Nov. 27, 2017 and completed last Aug. 28. They were inaugurated last Friday by Gamboa who was guest of honor and speaker.

“Equipping operational units like SAF will be continuously included in the PNP’s modernization program. I enjoin SAF to have a strong resolve to persevere and thrive to become the best version of itself and raise above all the challenges while delivering its oath to uphold the law and order as police officers,” said Gamboa.

The SAF is the most elite force of the PNP as commandos are trained to battle threat groups that include rebels and suspected terrorists. With its mission, SAF commandos are also well-trained and well-equipped.

Rigid training is conducted at the SAF training branch in Sta. Rosa City. (Aaron Recuenco)

