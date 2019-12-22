Bacoor, Cebu Sharks prevail

The Bacoor Strikers and Cebu City Sharks posted contrasting wins in the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season Saturday at SWU-Aznar Coliseum in Cebu City.

Up against depleted Makati Super Crunch, the Strikers prevailed, 86-63, while the Sharks needed a fourth quarter surge sparked by Rhaffy Octobre to subdue the General Santos Warriors, 72-66.

The Strikers pounded the Crunch, who missed key players Jeckster Apinan, Rudy Lingganay, and Juneric Baloria and head coach Cholo Villanueva, to submission, 72-49, with 7:20 to go before coasting to their 19th win against five losses, good for second spot in the South Division.

Trailing the Warriors, 61-63, the Casino Ethyl Alcohol-backed Sharks unloaded 10 straight points, six by Octobre, to seize the lead for good, 71-63, with less than two minutes left.

The Sharks kept their clean slate at home since last season and remained in the hunt for a playoffs berth in the South with a 10-12 record.

Despite the loss, the Warriors, who got 26 points and eight rebounds from Rob Celiz, kept the third spot in the South Division at 15-8.

PBA draftee William McAloney tallied 19 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks for the Sharks, followed by Kraniel Victoria with 16 points, six assists, and three steals, and Octobre, who poured all of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed nine rebounds.

With McAloney and Octobre combining forces, the Sharks ruled the boards, 53-40.

The Strikers, unaffected by a month-long break, frolicked against weakened opposition and hinted of the outcome when they sped away at 33-11 after the first quarter.

Michael Canete led the Strikers to their 19th win against five losses in the South, with 18 points and nine rebounds, and was supported by Michael Mabulac with 14 points, Gab Banal with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Mark Pangilinan with 11 points.

The Super Crunch, who drew 19 points from Joseph Sedurifa, fell to 20-5 and third spot in the North division behind the Manila Stars (20-4) and the San Juan Knights (20-3).

The 31-team MPBL will take a break and will resume on Jan. 6.

