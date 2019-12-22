Bolts, TNT in do-or-die

By JONAS TERRADO

Game Today

(Ynares Center, Antipolo City)

7 p.m. – Meralco vs TNT KaTropa

(Series tied 2-2)

The team with the best production from its local players will likely face Barangay Ginebra San Miguel for the title as TNT KaTropa and Meralco duel in the do-or-die Game 5 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

With Allen Durham of Meralco and KJ McDaniels of TNT likely to provide the numbers expected from imports, the likes of Baser Amer and Chris Newsome of the Bolts and Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, and Jayson Castro will be crucial in the do-or-die affair set at 7 p.m.

“So far, this series has been a game of adjustments, and obviously TNT won the first game so they’ve been a little bit ahead as far as that concerned,” said Meralco coach Norman Black after Saturday’s 95-83 victory in Game 4.

“Now, we just have to figure out what to do in Game 5 and how we can adjust to make sure we can get a victory,” added Black, whose Bolts are eyeing a third Finals appearance in the last four editions of the season-ending tournament.

It will be a given that Durham and McDaniels will come out and provide the chunk of production for their teams.

Durham has been a menace for the Bolts since the start of the series, averaging 36.0 points, 18.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while McDaniels produced 33.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, three assists, and 3.3 blocks despite dealing with some offensive struggles.

Amer and Newsome are the Bolts most consistent locals.

Amer bucked an anemic Game 1 to raise his series averages to 15 points, 2.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.3 steals and Newsome 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and two assists.

But the Bolts have also provided small but vital contributions from other locals, namely rookie Bong Quinto, Cliff Hodge, and John Pinto.

Quinto had seven points, four rebounds, and two steals in Game 4, Hodge bounced back from being a culprit in a late blunder in Game 3 to tally four points and seven rebounds, and Pinto made all four points during Meralco’s second quarter comeback the last time.

Raymond Almazan, struggling throughout the semis, made up for his three turnovers at the start to finish with eight points and six rebounds.

