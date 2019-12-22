Giannis tows Bucks to victory over Knicks

NEW YORK (AFP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered his third triple-double of the season and Khris Middleton scored a game-high 23 points to power the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks, 123-102, on Saturday.

Greek star Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Bucks, who improved their league-best record to 26-4 with an eighth consecutive road victory.

Antetokounmpo made 8-of-10 shots from the floor, 2-of-4 from three-point range, and went 4-of-8 from the free throw line for the Bucks, who were coming off a Thursday triumph over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

‘’I’m not into stats,’’ Antetokounmpo said. ‘’I’m here to get the job done. Stats are going to be there if you are on the court and doing your best.”

‘’The hard part is making your stats count. I just want to be on the court and help my team win,” he said.

Kyle Korver had 17 points off the bench as Milwaukee produced seven double-figure scorers while the Knicks, who slid to 7-23, were led by Julius Randle’s 20 points.

NBA scoring leader James Harden, whose 38.5 points per game average is the only one ahead of Antetokounmpo’s 31.8 PPG average, poured in 47 points in Houston’s 139-125 victory in Phoenix.

Harden hit 15-of-27 shots from the floor, including 9-of-19 from -point range, and 8-of-9 free throws as well as contributing six rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets.

Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 10 assists while Clint Capela had 17 rebounds and 14 points for Houston.

