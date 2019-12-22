NBP inmates pray for Cardinal Tagle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Inmates at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City offered a prayer for Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle in his new mission as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples at the Vatican, a task that he will embark on early next year.

At the end of the Holy Mass presided by Tagle at the NBP Maximum Security last Saturday, the inmates expressed their love to the cardinal as they prayed for guidance and safety in his new mission. They also prayed for strength as well as good health for the Church leader, said a Radio Veritas post.

“Sa kanya pong pag-alis, nais po naming ipabaon sa kanya ang aming pagmamahal, pagmamahal ng mga bilanggo. Hinihiling din po namin na sa ibang panahon, makadalaw pa rin s’ya dito sa amin. Panginoon, patnubayan po ninyo ang aming Mahal na Kardinal, saan man po s’ya mapunta ay maging ligtas po s’ya sa anumang sakuna o panganib. Pagkalooban po ninyo s’ya ng kalakasan at malusog na pangangatawan para po lubos n’yang magampanan ang kan’yang paglilingkod bilang tapat mong alagad,” the inmates prayed.

Tagle, for his part, promised to visit the NBP again if he gets the chance, even if it is not Christmas. The cardinal also expressed his profound gratitude to the inmates and encouraged them to trust in the Lord especially during times of uncertainty.

Cardinal Tagle traditionally leads the Holy Mass at the NBP every Christmas as part of the activities of the Caritas Manila Restorative Justice Ministry. (Christina I. Hermoso)

comments